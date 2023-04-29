…Charges them to protect, not extort travellers

From Uche Usim, Abuja

An effort to fortify security and safety in the aviation industry gained a milestone at the weekend with the federal government unveiling the first set of arms-bearing Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel.

The Aviation Minister, Mr Hadi Sirika, who was at the passing-out parade of the AVSEC graduates, described the feat as unprecedented in fortifying Nigeria’s aviation security architecture.

He expressed joy that all the graduates received the best training and are well equipped with the morals, discipline and values that will ensure they deliver optimally in line with the rules of engagement.

Sirika, who advised the AVSEC officials to live above board in all their endeavours, said they have robust responsibilities thrust on their shoulders.

He said: “This should come to you as a clarion call to work within the precepts of the training. This training that you have received is expected to commit you to the level of dedication that is expected in ensuring that the nation of Nigeria will not only be proud but also reap the benefits of this well-organised training.

He warned that the aim, intention, training or the purpose of the arms was not to harass or intimidate innocent airport users, but to protect them, and that no misdemeanour on their part would be taken lightly. The civility of civil aviation, he said, must be upheld at all cost.

“In acceptance to be trained as aviation security personnel, you must realize that it is a privilege to serve your country at this level as the aviation industry is one place where adherence and commitment to rules and standards are applied strictly to the letter.”

The Minister also warned that the government will not tolerate conflicts with other security operatives at the airports and that what is required is collaboration and synergy between them for the safety and security of airport users and infrastructure.

“For us, our focus as a government has been to ensure that we are secure and safe at our airports. Aviation is not just about building terminals because safety is one of the most critical aspects,” Sirika noted

The Minister recalled the Turkish Airline incident in 2016 where some aggrieved passengers overpowered AVSEC officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and gained access to the tarmac.

Sirika also cited an incident at the Sokoto Airport where some political supporters forcefully entered the tarmac, stressing that these actions were clear security breaches which would have been forestalled by the AVSEC personnel if they were armed.

He assured the personnel that uniforms, armoury and other things that would enable them to discharge their responsibilities of securing and safeguarding airline officials, passengers and other airport users have been made available.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the development of the sector, with particular focus on safety and security, which has culminated in the realisation of the project and other legacy achievements in the industry.