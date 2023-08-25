From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has trained over 80 farmers on yam processing, value addition, packaging and utilisation in the South East.

Declaring the training which was held at the College of Education Technical (ESCET), Enugu on Friday open, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said that the ministry was working assiduously to ensure food security in the country.

Kyari, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Nwaogo Peter, said the ministry through its development partners are trying to increase food production and also to ensure enough production of yam and other food items in the country.

He said: “It’s in the light of this that the ministry is conducting a training programme for farmers in Enugu state to ensure continuity and supply of yam in Nigeria.

“Government policy on yam production and processes has huge potential to generate massive employment, eliminate hunger and poverty as well as save foreign exchange and create income and wealth among Nigerians.”

In his opening remark, the Programme Manager of Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme (ENADEP), Dr Ogbonna Onyishi, said that the training was organised to familiarise farmers in the South East region with modern ways of processing yam.

Dr Onyishi said that yam, apart from being food, is a source of raw material for industries, urging farmers to pay attention to the training and make use of what they would learn.

He commended the Federal Government for initiating the training, stating that it would go a long way in boosting food production in the South East.