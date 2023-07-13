President Tinubu has said that the federal government will transfer the sum of N8,000 per month to 12 million low-income household.

It was gathered that these families, across the 36 states of the federation, will get the money for a period of six months.

The funds will be provided to help lessen the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal and enable poor and vulnerable Nigerians to cope with the cost of meeting basic needs.