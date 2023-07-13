President Tinubu has said that the federal government will transfer the sum of N8,000 per month to 12 million low-income household.
It was gathered that these families, across the 36 states of the federation, will get the money for a period of six months.
The funds will be provided to help lessen the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal and enable poor and vulnerable Nigerians to cope with the cost of meeting basic needs.
URGENT NEWS: Earn US Dollars directly paid to your account; Nigerians can now earn up to $14,000- $17,000 (₦12 million+) profiting from premium domain names. Our backend team helps with the entire process. Click here to start now