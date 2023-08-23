From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government, has threatened to review the contracts on Abuja-Lokoja Expressway saying that it is a total failure.

Speaking when he monitored the projects, the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi was particularly peeved about the poorly constructed bridge on Section 4 of the project.

He asked the contractor handling the job if he would be happy to hear that the bridge he constructed claimed lives through accidents. He told the contractors that many of them will not like him and his style but he is only answerable to God and the president.

According to him, if any contractor fails in one project, any other projects he is handling across the country will be terminated.

He suggested a flyover on Kotonkarifi instead of a low bridge which cannot solve the problem of flooding on the highway.

Umahi indicated that people living at the bank of the River Niger will be relocated to a place yet to be approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At Ganaja Federal Road where Governor Yahaya Bello has done some landscaping, Umahi promised to take it from there so that the road which has become a nightmare to motorists from South East, South West and South South will have a relief.

Also, at Gito, the governor frowned at the work done by the contractor, saying that some of the work had gulped billions of naira, yet some of them have no design.

To this effect, he threatened to reji and relocate the ministry’s highway controllers for approving poorly- constructed work.

He vowed to fulfill Tinubu’s agenda of “Renewed Hope” so that the nation’s economy and citizens’ well-being will remain paramount.

Meanwhile, in Kogi Government House, the governor noted that the people of Kogi had suffered from bad roads, both socially and economically

“The condition of our federal roads has been a source of great concern to our administration, the people of Kogi State and Nigerians in general, owing to the fact that Kogi is geographically the connecting point between the Northern and Southern Nigeria. The suffering endured by commuters, the negative impact on trade and economic activities, and the strain on our transportation system have not gone unnoticed. It is with this in mind that we extend our sincere appreciation to the Minister for not only acknowledging this plight but also for promising urgent interventions to alleviate the situation,” the governor said.