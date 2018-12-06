Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged journalists not to be sympathetic to it but to be objective and sometimes, critical of its activities.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Ibrahim Musa, gave this charge in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja. He advised them to focus on issues in a bid to enlighten Nigerians.

“Let us sustain the tempo of reporting activities in the ministry. Do not praise us; if we are not doing the right things please tell us. Our doors are always open for you to get information.

“If you doubt of any story ask us. Don’t write anything you are not sure about. Always confirm your information with us,” he added.

Musa recalled that one of the problems facing the ministry was the spread of wrong information often by some people who are ignorant of the Water Resources Bill, adding that when it is eventually passed, it would encourage greater participation of farmers in irrigation management and pave the way for the emergence of a regulatory framework for private sector participation.

He also disclosed that “the river basin development authorities have been revitalised to deliver on their mandate to boost agricultural production through all-year farming, ensure food security, create job opportunities and achieve integrated rural development.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Relations in the ministry, Mrs Kenechukwu Offie, has pledged her preparedness to help journalists source information from her ministry. She said it was important to do that so as to avert the spread of wrong information about her ministry by the media professionals.