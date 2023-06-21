From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has concluded plans to host the African Seminar on The Hague Code of Conduct on the Proliferation of Ballistic Missiles in Abuja.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement issued in Abuja, said Nigeria, a key player in promoting peace and security on the African Continent, is set to host a prestigious African seminar on The Hague Code of Conduct, an international mechanism aimed at curbing the proliferation of ballistic missiles.

Omayuli also said the event is scheduled to take place in the Rotunda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja from 22nd – 23rd June, 2023.

“The theme of the Seminar, ‘Dealing with Missile Proliferation: Security and Arms Control Perspective,’ will bring together, representatives from 30 English-speaking African countries with a view to fostering collaboration and strengthening regional efforts towards combating the threat posed by ballistic missiles.

“The landmark event will therefore, provide the platform for experts, policymakers and diplomats to engage in in-depth discussions and exchange of ideas aimed at addressing the various aspects of The Hague Code of Conduct,: Omayuli said.

Omayuli further said the conference will also serve as a unique opportunity for participating African nations and their International Partners to work collaboratively towards safeguarding regional stability.

“During the two-day event, participants will explore strategies to prevent the illicit transfer of ballistic missile technology, strengthen non-proliferation measures, and enhance transparency in missile-related activities. The importance of international cooperation in enforcing the provisions of The Hague Code of Conduct and fostering peaceful resolutions to conflicts related to ballistic missiles, will also take centre stage in the deliberations. It is therefore, expected that the Seminar will reinforce the commitment of African countries to upholding international norms and strengthening regional security frameworks.

“While extending a warm welcome to all participating nations, Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to the collective efforts geared towards creating a safer future for the African Continent and the world at large,” Omayuli stated.