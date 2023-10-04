By Chinenye Anuforo

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to create over 50,000 jobs in Nigera’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector by 2030.

The plan was unveiled by the new Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Eppconomy, Dr. Tijani Bosun while outlining his plan for the ministry, in a document tilted, ‘Accelerating our collective prosperity through technical efficiency: A strategic plan for the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy.

According to him, the Artificial Intelligence will usher in a new era of technological and economic transformation over the next 2 decades. “As an emerging economy, it is imperative that we

formulate a far-reaching national strategy to harness the potential of AI in an inclusive and responsible manner. To that effect, we

are taking a unique approach to provide the expertise and perspectives needed to craft a forward-looking strategy.”

The Minister explained that the

implementation of the strategy amongst other things is expected to elevate Nigeria as a top 10 location for AI model training

and talents globally. “In addition, we will position Nigeria as a global leader in accelerating inclusivity in AI datase.

Tijani also explained that, in a rapidly evolving global technology

landscape, innovation, entrepreneurship, and access to capital are critical components of a strong digital economy.

“The 4th pillar of our strategic blueprint provides a roadmap for Nigeria to harness the potential of these 3 pieces as catalysts

for the transformation of our digital

economy. This pillar is the driving force behind the creation of an environment that encourages innovation, supports

entrepreneurship and attracts the required capital to deliver on our ambitions. In this pillar, we outline a set of initiatives that recognise the importance and

necessity of these 3 inputs innovation,

entrepreneurship and capital—for

delivering a vibrant and inclusive digital economy. This forward-looking approach keeps our innovation ecosystem ahead of

the curve and future-proofs our economy”

Continuing he also disclosed plans to equip three million Nigerians with tech skills over the next four years adding that, the Ministry will help startups raise their yearly funding rounds to $5bn by 2027, and improve access in rural areas by at least 40 per cent.

“Recognising the critical role of patient capital in the growth of startups, we are committed to

increasing the local availability of patient capital. Our intent is to create an environment for startups to raise the funding they require to

thrive locally and promote the domiciliation of startups within our nation”, he said.