By Lukman Olabiyi

Federal Government (FG) partner in promotion of art and culture, Asa Day Worldwide Inc has disclosed that the annual cultural festival tagged, “Asa Day” will hold in Canada between October 25 to 28.

President of Asa Day Worldwide Inc, Prince Olaniyi Oyatoye revealed this in a statement made available to the journalist .

He said annual cultural festival is organised in collaboration with the federal government of Nigeria to showcase rich culture of South West region of the country to the world.

In the statement cultural promoter,

commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating a sole Minister of Art, Culture and creative Economy.

Noted that splitting of the ministry from Ministry of Information has made it easier for stakeholders in the industry to market Nigeria art and culture beyond the border of the country.

The theme for this Asa Day is:”Impact of our Cultural Heritage on Global Economy” and it will hold

in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada