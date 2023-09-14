From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Federal Government, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is charting a course towards digitalization and entrepreneurial evolution in the South East.

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdulahi, made this known in Enugu on Thursday during a stakeholders’ engagement and ICT ecosystem development programme with the theme: “Creating opportunities, breaking boundaries: towards digitalization and entrepreneurial evolution.”

He said that the stakeholders engagement was targeted at redefining industries, empowering individuals, and shaping the future of the region and the nation.

“Modern digital technologies have changed how uncertainty in business processes and results works and how we handle this uncertainty. This brings up important questions about where digital technologies and entrepreneurship intersect, especially in digital business.

“We think about two main results: more flexible business processes and results, and less fixed places where business decisions are made. Digitalization is when digital technology becomes a part of every aspect of society.

“It is not just a fancy word but it is what causes big changes in industries. It changes the way we do business, take care of our health, educate ourselves, and even govern.

“Digitalization changes things for the better, eliminates obstacles, and creates new chances that we couldn’t even think of before. Our responsibility is to take hold of these possibilities and use them to transform society.

“Today, as we focus on entrepreneurial evolution, we underscore the need to nurture a culture that not only welcomes innovation but also celebrates resilience in the face of adversity.”

He said that to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship (NITDA) established the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI) and the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).

On his part, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah who was represented by the Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Adaora Chukwu, said that NITDA’s mission aligns seamlessly with the state government’s vision.

He said:”Your expertise and dedication to fostering a digital Nigeria makes you an invaluable partner in our journey. We are thrilled that you’ve chosen Enugu as the regional headquarters for the Southeast. This is not just a testament to our potential but a commitment to our shared vision.

“We’ve initiated a series of transformative steps to bolster our digital presence. From spearheading e-governance reforms and digitizing our MDAs, to introducing our state-of-the-art Datacenter, expanding a robust fiber optic network across our state and empowering our youth with essential tech skills – we’re charting a course towards a digital renaissance.”