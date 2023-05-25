From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of efforts to curb the rising spate of insecurity in the country, Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, yesterday, read a riot act to newly-licensed Private Guards Company (PCG) and threatened to arrest and prosecute directors of unlicensed guards firms.

He equally vowed to close down licensed ones that do not operate within standards.

While handing over licences to 44 PGCs in Abuja, Audi instructed that the companies are expected to turn in compulsory monthly intelligence reports as they would be held responsible for any security breach in their area and all unlicensed guards shall be arrested, prosecuted and sanctioned.

“Thereafter, all guards shall be licensed before deployment while unlicensed guards shall be arrested, prosecuted and their companies sanctioned for employment and deployment of unlicensed guards.

“You are today, receiving your licence towards the end of a regime when we have some disgruntled elements threatening the unity and peace of this nation during handing over.

“Your first assignment is to be vigilant during this period, report to the corps any suspicious gathering and most importantly engage a damage control measure before adequate response from government security agencies.

“You are expected, as a matter of compulsion, to turn in an intelligence report on a monthly basis and anyone that is of urgent importance must be turned in immediately as companies shall be held responsible for any breach of security that occurs in their beats,” he said.

He, however, expressed optimism that the companies will maintain qualities for which they were given licence, insisting that NSCDC would wield the big stick on any company that deviates from the rules

“We want to believe that you will maintain the qualities that qualify you for this licence, be of high integrity and by extension, good ambassadors of the corps. You would have known, judging by the process, that we do not compromise. Therefore, we shall not hesitate to wield the big hammer on any company whose directors deviate from these set standards,” Audi said.

Also, speaking during the first Commandant General’s Conference for Year 2023, in Abuja, the CG regretted that some of the officers are not measuring up and warned that they would be shown the way out.

“I am, however, aware that some state commandants are still not measuring up to expectation in the execution of our core mandate. I, therefore, want to sound a note of warning to all commandants presently in command positions to either sit up or be shown the red flag. Be reminded that the corps is blessed with a crop of well-grounded and intelligent officers who can take up command positions diligently with better results.

“The management will therefore not hesitate to deal appropriately with anyone in a command position, found wanting in the discharge of his duties,” Audi noted.