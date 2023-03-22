From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigerian government has partnered with Atmosphere, a clean energy company, to distribute a new clean cook stove that reduces fuel consumption and pollution by 80% in households across Nigeria.

According to the Director General of the National Climate Change Council, Dr. Salisu Dahiri, during the launching of the new technology in Keffi local Government area of Nasarawa state yesterday stressed that the initiative not only benefits the environment but also contributes to improved living conditions.

Dr. Salisu also explained that the stainless steel stove has a 10-year guarantee, is efficient, cost-effective and also helps to preserve the forests of Nigeria. By reducing the amount of firewood used in cooking, the initiative aims to reduce environmental hazards and save money while empowering women who are often the primary users of cook stoves.

“The plan is to start with 100,000 households, and increase the capacity of assembly plants as demand grows. The initiative aims to distribute 500,000 cookware items within the next year and eventually reach a target of 1 million annually.”

Atmosphere’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Dietrich Brockhogen, stated that the clean cook stove is designed to use 80% less fuel and produce 80% less pollution than traditional stoves, making it an ideal investment for households looking to reduce their environmental impact and save money in the long run.

“The company also hopes to help preserve the forests of Nigeria and reduce the risk of environmental hazards.”

Amb. Farouq Malami Yabo, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Atmosphere 80 Germany, explained that the company is an International Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, endorsed by the National Council of Climate Change and the Federal Ministry of Environment, to develop an innovative solution.

He said that the technology can accommodate biomass breakage, helping to save the consequences of deforestation in Nigeria, and the Nigerian government through the climate change is also monitoring the technology.

“The initiative is expected to have a significant impact on households in need and contribute to improved living conditions, and plans are already underway to open a new assembly plant in Kebbi state to help meet the growing demand.”

The launch of this new product is part of Atmosphere’s mission to showcase and sensitize people about the benefits of using clean energy sources. he said.