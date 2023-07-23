From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace has urged the contractors handling various projects at Katsina airport to return to the site and wrap up the jobs as the state government is set to pay compensation to the land owners.

Permanent Secretary Dr Emmanuel Meribole, while welcoming the Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Umar Radda, in his office in Abuja at the weekend, said there are eight projects at the airport, some of which include: the expansion of the existing airport apron, fire truck building, new terminal, cargo terminal, and fire truck maintenance and refurbishment. He directed that the contractors move to the site immediately as issues concerning compensation and squabbles between the military and civilian land space were being addressed.

He commended the state government for collaborating with the Federal Government to ensure the take-off of the Katsina airport project, noting that his efforts at solving the challenges hindering the commencement of work after the groundbreaking ceremony that took place some months back are yielding positive results.

He said the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace on its part was in talks with the Chief of Air Staff on the issue of land secession between the civilian and military space of operation.

He however craved the indulgence of the Governor to strengthen talks further with the Chief of Air Staff on the matter.

Responding, the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Umar Radda appreciated the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for finding it fit to take such projects to Kastina and also applauded the Aviation Ministry for its innovations.

He said approval has been given for the payment of land compensation to all the landowners to ease the completion of the projects. He urged the contractors to quickly move to the site assuring all that he will not relent on his efforts until the projects are completed.