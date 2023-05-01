From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) has confirmed a breach of the on Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) third-party payment protocol at an undisclosed Institute outside Abuja.

Bawa Mokwa, Director, Press and Public Relations of the OAGF, in a statement on Monday, said the incident has since been formally reported and is currently being investigated by relevant anti-corruption, security and regulatory agencies.

He revealed that staff suspected to be connected with the breach has been suspended to allow for a thorough investigation.

Mokwa also dismissed allegations of alleged salary padding involving some unspecified Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA).

“This is to inform the general public that there is no evidence of ‘salary padding’ before the OAGF at this time,” he stated.

“All necessary steps are being taken to strengthen the controls around the IPPIS payment platform and an independent forensic audit of the entire payroll system is underway to ascertain if the reported breach is isolated or widespread,” he added.