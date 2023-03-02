From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has summoned the Charge d’Affairs of the Embassy of Burkina Faso in Abuja, Passida Pascal Gouba, over the brutal killing of Nigerian pilgrims to Kaolak, Senegal.

Ibrahim Aliyu, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Abuja.

Aliyu said Dada summoned to his office, the Burkina Faso Envoy to Nigeria over the gruesome murder of 16 Nigerian intending pilgrims to Kaolak, Senegal, over a month ago.

“Ambassador Dada, while speaking with the envoy, said he was called to explain in detail, what really happened when these 16 Nigerians were brutally killed allegedly by some members of Burkinabe military.

“He said Nigerians were agitated by the incident and are calling for a faster and comprehensive response from the Government of Burkina Faso.

“The Minister expressed dismay over what he described as unnecessary delay to find out the truth about the ugly incident.

“He said families of the victims are asking questions and therefore, the need to hasten the investigation already started by the Burkinabe government,” the statement read.

Aliyu further said Dada added that Nigeria will not fold its arms and see its citizens being killed or violated any where in world.

Responding, Gouba, while commiserating with the families of the deceased, as well as the Government and people of Nigeria over what he described as unfortunate incident, said they understood the pains that the families of the victims were going through.

“He said investigation has already commenced to fish out the actual perpetrators of the killing by the Burkinabe Government and that his country is ready to work with a team of experts from Nigeria to unravel what really happened.

“Mr. Gouba, while reiterating his country’s total commitment to the investigation, said preliminary results have shown that terrorists harbouring the area were responsible for the killings as the area is a no go area for the both the military and civilian population due to the activities of insurgents,” the statement also read.

Earlier, Dada met with the representative of Attijjaniyya Group led by the Secretary-General of the Islamic Group, Mallam Muhammad Alkassim Yahya, who briefed him further on the incident.