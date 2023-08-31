From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that the Federal Government, 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 774 Local Government Areas shared N4.37 trillion from the Federation Account as statutory revenue allocations between January and June 2023.

The information and data are contained in the latest NEITI report approved by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnanya Orji.

According to him, total distributable FAAC allocations to the three tiers of government in the first and second quarters of 2023 stood at over N2.32 trillion and N2.04 trillion respectively. The NEITI quarterly review revealed that inflows into the federation account in the second quarter of 2023 declined by 23% and this affected the distributable revenue which fell by 12% when compared with the total revenue disbursed in the first quarter. Each tier of government received more than N1 trillion over the six-month period.

A breakdown of the revenue receipts showed that the federal government received about N1.78 trillion, or 40.7%, while the State governments received N1.5 trillion, or 34.5%, and the Local Government Councils, N1.08 trillion or 24.8% of the total distributable revenue for the period.

NEITI further disclosed that a comparative analysis of the total allocations on a year-on-year basis in the corresponding quarters of 2022 and 2023 showed that the distributable revenue of N4.366 trillion shared by the three tiers of government between January and June 2023 was higher by about 16.7% from about N4.05 trillion shared in the corresponding period in 2022.

Consequently, the report revealed that the allocation received by the federal government over the period under review increased by 19.8% to N1.78 trillion in 2023, from the N1.48 trillion in the corresponding period in 2022.

Similarly, allocations to the State governments grew by about 11.2% to N1.42 trillion in 2023 from N1.26 trillion in 2022, while allocations to the Local Government Councils rose by 16.8% to N1.08 trillion in 2023, from N926 billion in 2022.

The report said the increase in half-yearly allocations in 2023 was consistent with an upward trend from the previous period where the distributable revenue for the first half of the year rose by 16.7%, from N3.47 trillion between January and June 2021 to N4.05 trillion in the corresponding period in 2022.

Also, allocations to the Federal, States and Local Government Councils increased across the board by 8.8%, 26.5% and 14.2% respectively.

However, compared to the same period in 2022, the report showed that FAAC distribution in the second quarter of 2023 declined in absolute value, with total distributable revenue of N2.02 trillion being less by 13% than about N2.16 trillion distributed in the second quarter of 2022.

Further analysis of the disbursements to the states showed that Delta state received the highest allocation of N102.79 billion in the second quarter of 2023, followed by Akwa Ibom N70.01 billion, Rivers N69.73 billion, Lagos N60.64 billion and Bayelsa N56.34 billion. The total disbursements to these five states (N359.5 billion), or 35.9% of the total FAAC allocations, was more than the total allocations to the next 15 states (N349.3 billion), while the cumulative allocation to the five states was also more than the share of allocation to 19 other states put together. The bottom 10 states received 17.3% of the revenue shared in the second quarter of 2023.

Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe and Taraba states received the lowest allocations of N16.71 billion, N16.84 billion, N16.95 billion, N17.22 billion and N17.45 billion respectively.

The report said four of the five states with the highest allocations, except Lagos, received a significant share of 13% derivation revenue allocated to oil-producing states.

The NEITI report stated that the bulk of the revenues to the federation account came from remittances from the three main revenue-generating agencies, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). These revenues came through earnings from the different revenue streams, including oil and gas royalties, petroleum profit tax, company income tax, value added tax and import & excise duties.

Also, revenue remittances of about N1.84 trillion in Q2 2023 came from mineral and non-mineral sources, comprising of N809 billion, or 44% from mineral revenue (mostly oil and gas) and N1.03 trillion, or 56% from non-mineral sources. The report noted a huge gap between revenue disbursements from the oil and gas and solid minerals sectors, pointing out that this was a reflection of the perennial underperformance of the latter over the years.

In terms of debt service obligations and the impacts on states’ net allocations, the report showed that Lagos topped the list of 36 states with a total deduction of N9.03 billion in the second quarter of 2023, followed by Delta (N6.76 billion), Ogun (N6.10 billion), Kaduna (N5.63 billion), Osun (N5.60 billion and Imo (N5.51 billion).

Jigawa, Anambra, Nassarawa, Kebbi and Enugu States had the lowest deductions of N1.16 billion, N1.29 billion, N1.45 billion, N1.51 billion and N1.88 billion respectively.

The nine oil-producing states, according to the report, namely Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers states received allocations relative to their share of the oil and gas as well as other minerals extracted from their domains.

Other states of the federation where solid minerals are exploited did not receive derivation revenue for the period. The lack of solid mineral revenue disbursement either for derivation purpose or statutory disbursement by other federation entities, the report said, was due to the fact that solid minerals revenues remitted to the Federation Account was not significant enough to be shared among the federal government as well as all the states and local governments, including the Federal Capital Territory.