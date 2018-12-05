Uche Usim, Abuja

The joy of 177,703 pensioners knew no bounds at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has paid N6, 314,762,464.60 being six months arrears of the 33% pension increment.

The payment, according to the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Sharon Ikeazor, covers 101,393 Civil Service Pensioners on all grade levels and 76, 310 Parastatals pensioners across 186 agencies.

She noted that pensioners’ welfare remains a priority for the current administration.

Recall that PTAD had fully settled the inherited backlog of the 33% pension arrears of the Customs, Immigration and Prisons as well as Police pensioners in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

The Executive Secretary further assured pensioners that the Directorate is working with its supervisory Ministry of Finance as well as other relevant government agencies to clear the outstanding balance.