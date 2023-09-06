Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has set up an eight-member committee to drive the nation’s education roadmap.

Mamman, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, yesterday, said the committee had a four-week time frame to come up with plans that would help transform the sector.

He said there was a need to kickstart the national assignment as ministers on a clearly defined path, to craft a turn around in the fortunes of the country.

While saying that the event marked a pivotal moment in the nation’s pursuit of educational excellence and societal development, he highlighted the urgency of their mission, emphasising the need for clear direction to transform Nigeria’s fortunes.

The minister, who acknowledged the challenging road ahead, noted that Nigerians eagerly anticipate a quick turnaround in all sectors under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, with education as a cornerstone for positive change.

According to Mamman, President Tinubu’s vision for his administration, focused on improving the lives of Nigerians and fostering compassion, underscores the importance of the education sector in addressing societal issues.

“I must confess that your assignment is not going to be an easy one because Nigerians are looking forward to the administration of President Bola Tinubu to do a quick turn-around in all sectors of the economy.

“Education is the fulcrum to galvanise the needed changes to make Nigeria hold her own in the comity of nations. The president has clearly laid out his vision for his administration and it is anchored on improving the lives of Nigerians in a manner that not just reflects our humanity but encourages compassion towards one another and duly rewards our collective efforts to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us,” he said.

Mamman said that President Tinubu’s commitment to retrain 10.5 million Nigerian out-of-school children with valuable skills places education as a top priority.

He said there was therefore a need for a clear roadmap and framework to guide the ministry’s efforts in achieving these ambitious goals.

The minister urged the committee to embrace technology and steer towards a digital future, emphasising that education should not merely exist for its sake but contribute significantly to individual and societal development.

“As Nigeria looks towards having quality education, it is important that the curriculum, from basic to tertiary level, meets the demands of our times and needs of the society.

“I am happy to note that work has commenced at some levels, especially the secondary and tertiary level. What we need to know is to what extent can what we already have meet contemporary demands of education globally and if not sufficient, how to address them.

” I do expect that issues of Financial Autonomy in tertiary institutions, access and equity, research and innovation as well as the government-industry-academic nexus, would occupy your thoughts. In the same vein, the global competitiveness of our educational system should not escape your scrutiny. One thing I must not fail to add is that we must have an education system that embraces technology and moves into a digital future where our education responds to the demands of society,” he said.

The committee comprises Dr Nuhu Yakubu as Chairman while Prof. Ernest Ojukwu, Prof. Sa’ad Umar, Shulamite Paul, Dr Garba Ibrahim, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, Hajia Hindatu Abdullahi and Mr Joseph Achede are members.