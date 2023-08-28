….solicits traditional, religious leaders’ support

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government said on Monday, that it has concluded plans to introduce Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine nationwide beginning from September 25th, 2023.

HPV vaccine assist to prevents cervical cancer in women and it’s administered on females between the ages 9 to 15 years.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who announced the development at the bi-annual review meeting with religious and traditional leaders in Abuja, on Monday, added that the HPV vaccine has become part of the routine immunization programme in Nigeria.

Dr. Faisal said the HPV vaccination is not only a medical breakthrough, but a testament to global commitment in safeguarding the sanctity of life.

He solicited the support of the traditional and religious leaders in sensitizing the communities, particularly the targeted population to enable accept the vaccine for their own good.

“By encouraging HPV vaccination within your congregations, you become advocates of life and guardians of health. You help to dispel myths and fears, thus fostering a culture of prevention and care. This step aligns with the teachings of compassion, protection and stewardship that your faiths emphasize.

“Consider the impact of our collective endorsement of HPV vaccination. We would obviously safeguard our youth’s future, allowing them to pursue dreams unburdened by health concerns. We uphold our duty to care for the vulnerable, ensuring equitable access to lifesaving interventions,” he said.

He made reference to the successes achieved on polio, COVID-19 and other vaccine-preventable diseases through the support and collaborations of the traditional and religious leaders, stressing that Nigeria was able to eradicate polio simply because the involvement of the traditional and religious leaders in the sensitization and advocacy programmes.

He added: “You possess the power to disseminate crucial information that can influence behavior, dispel myths, and encourage preventive practices. Your guidance can inspire individuals and families to seek timely medical attention, to embrace healthy lifestyles, and to embrace the concept that good health is a divine gift to be cherished

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, in his remarks, appreciated the good works of the NPHCDA, the traditional and religious leaders, but reminded them that more effort is required to improve access to PHC services in Nigeria, particularly on the issue of immunization.

He said: “Health is the best gift that someone can get because health is wealth. So, we must come together to fight a common enemy working against the health of our people. People listens and respect us hence we should leverage on that to pass the right messages.

“In addition to that, we need to tell our leaders the truth at all times otherwise they would plunge us into darkness. We should encourage and promote hope among our people.”

He challenged the government to look out for the welfare of the people, particularly the issues of good food and health because without the food, one cannot get good health.

President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who was represented by Rev. Fr. Joseph Nowenge, said in his remarks, that the church would remain committed to the cause of access to good and quality health particularly at the PHC which is the foundation for health care services.

Minister of health, Prof. Ali Pate, who was represented by one of his aide, Emmanuel Odu, reassured the traditional and religious leaders that his is committed to transforming the health sector, enabling more people have access to quality and affordable health care services.