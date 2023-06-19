From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has restated Nigeria’s commitment to engage with the global community and energy stakeholders on the diverse issues confronting the sector globally.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, restated the commitment at a global energy show held in Calgary, Canada, last week.

A statement from the Director, Information, Mrs Enafaa Bob-Manuel, indicated that as a special guest, Aduda highlighted the Nigerian government’s focus on gas as a transitional fuel and the nation’s openness to discussions on the present and future of energy transition.

She said that during a private roundtable discussion with Premier Danielle Smith of Alberta and select industry leaders, Aduda, joined in critical deliberations on the present and future of energy transition, decarbonization commitments, net-zero emissions, and emerging technologies, and the discussions were centred around energy safety, affordability, security, and sustainability across the value chain.

She said that Aduda also expressed Nigeria’s willingness to collaborate with Alberta, highlighting the increasing number of Nigerian expatriates already contributing to the Oil and Gas Industry in the province.

“He also emphasized Nigeria’s interest in capacity enhancement and the adoption of carbon capture and storage technologies, and also drew attention to the extractive resource governance programme at the University of Calgary, School of Public Policy, that designed a curriculum that aligns with Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act of 2021, the piece of legislation governing the country’s oil and gas sector.”

Meanwhile, in a meeting with the Nigerian Business Community in Alberta, led by Deputy Minister of Trade, Immigration, and Multiculturalism of the Province of Alberta, Dr Akolisa Ufodike, Amb Aduda discussed making Nigeria an attractive investment destination amid the global shift away from carbon-based fuels.

The meeting, according to her, highlighted the similarities between Nigeria and Alberta and expressed optimism regarding the energy transition agenda, and all participants agreed on the need for Nigeria and Africa to define their terms of engagement with the world in terms of energy transition and carbon neutrality.

Aduda reassured the community that Nigeria was prepared for investment, citing the recent removal of subsidies in the downstream petroleum sector and the government’s focus on gas as a transitional fuel, both of which present significant opportunities for businesses in the sector.

He highlighted the establishment of the Midstream Gas Infrastructure Fund and a ₦250 billion naira Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Intervention fund facility dedicated to gas expansion and domestication initiatives.

Aduda also participated in a ministerial panel discussion on the integration of sustainability into energy strategies for producers and buyers.

He revealed that Nigeria heavily depends on oil exports for revenue generation and that any sharp decline in prices is detrimental to the country’s economy, and also emphasized the disruptions in global energy supply chains and the geopolitical tensions surrounding energy resources, which pose threats to Nigeria’s energy security.

In a bilateral meeting with Jozef Sileka, the Czech Republic Minister for Trade, the discussions with Aduda focused on the Czech Republic’s interest in establishing a government-to-government business agreement with Nigeria to enhance their access to oil and gas resources through new partnerships and suppliers.

Aduda assured the Minister of Nigeria’s openness to engagement and recommended submitting an official request through the Czech embassy in Nigeria, outlining their requirements. He also assured of the government’s willingness to proceed with the necessary steps from there.