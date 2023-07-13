From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja
Federal Government, yesterday, refuted a report regarding a proposed increase in the cost of obtaining Citizenship Expatriate Resident Alien Card, (CERPAC) from the current cost of $2000 to $3000 by the Federal Government.
In a statement, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade clarified that the information is not from the ministry and should be disregarded.
