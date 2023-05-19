From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has received twelve bids from some private firms and Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) for a contract for utilization of the $954,000 looted funds recovered from the former governor of Balyslsa, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

The Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba who opened the bid on Friday, stated the process was an effective implementation of the agreement that was signed between the government of Nigeria and united state of America (USA).

The United States of America, USA, had in February 2023, repatriated the sum of $954, 000, belonging to a former Governor of Bayelsa State, late Mr. Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, to Nigeria.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Mary Beth Leonard had while speaking at the signing of the Asset Return Agreement with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, disclosed that the returned loot would be used to improve healthcare infrastructure in Bayelsa state.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, signed for her country while the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Beatrice Jedy-Agba, signed for Nigeria.

On her part, Jedy-Agba disclosed: “It is worthy to noted that in line with the terms of the Agreement, Mr. President has already approved the expected sum to be utilized for implementation of a Health Center Project for the benefit of the people of Bayelsa state and to be monitored by the Civil Society Organizations and the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Justice”.

Speaking at the biding process on Friday, Mrs. Agba, said, “The agreement states that in order to implement renovation of the primary health center in Bayelsa, the federal government of Nigeria will work with the Balysa state government toward implementation of the project.

According to her, those projects include identifying specific primary health in Bayelsa state that would be renovated and handed over to the people of the state.

She explained that the bid has two lots, which include recruitment of Non Government organizations that will be responsible for implementation and actual monitoring of the project, while lot two for monitoring of the funds .

“This asset return arose from the forfeiture and recovery of approximately $1m linked to the corrupt practices of former Bayelsa State governor, D.S.P, Alamieyeseigha.

Jedy-Agba said the funds had been approved for the construction of a healthcare centre for the residents of Bayelsa State.

“The United States Government, in collaboration with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, initiated and completed forfeiture proceedings against certain real property and investment funds located in Maryland and Massachusetts against the former governor, which resulted in the net forfeiture to the Government of United States of America totalling the sum of $954,807.40.

Following the court order, the FRN and the USA have negotiated and finalised the terms of the asset return agreement.

The US ambassador said it was impossible for the former governor to have legitimately possessed the funds since his salary while he was governor between 1999 and 2005 “did not exceed the equivalent of about $81,000 per year.”

However, during that time, he accumulated millions of dollars worth of property through corrupt acts, such as abuse of office, money laundering and other violations of Nigerian and US law,” she said

“The United States court case against Alamieyeseigha through the kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative is part of our efforts to combat money laundering and corruption.

Prosecutors working under this initiative are responsible for investigations and litigation to recover the proceeds of foreign official corruption. The funds are returned in accordance with our obligations under the UN Convention Against Corruption and to further the tenets of transparency and accountability set forth in the Global Forum on asset recovery principles for disposition and transfer of confiscated stolen assets and corruption.”