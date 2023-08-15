National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said 19 states and 56 communities across the country are likely to witness heavy rainfall that can lead to flooding within the month.

Lagos Territorial Coordinator for NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, in a statemen, yesterday, listed the states and communities as Delta State, Agboh, Ekiti, Ado Ekiti, Ondo, Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo, Lagos State; Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos, Surulere; Anambra, Atani; Ogun, Ifo, Ota, Sagamu; Nasarawa State, Lafia, Wamba and Cross River, Ikom, Ogoja

Farinloye also listed Bauchi State, Jamaare , Misau, Azare, Itas ,Kafin Madaki,Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum; Jigawa, Hadejia, Miga; Osun, Ilesa, Oshogbo; Kwara, Kosubosu; Zamfara, Anka, Bungudu, Gusau; Sokoto State, Goronyo; Adamawa, Numan, Shelleng; Taraba, Serti; Benue, Ito, Katsina-Alan, Vande-Ikya; Imo, Oguta, Orlu and Abia State, Ugba.