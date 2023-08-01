From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Federal Government has urged security agencies to intensify surveillance on the multi-billion second Niger Bridge to prevent miscreants from vandalising it.

It also called on host communities to play a major role in safeguarding the critical national asset by being vigilante.

This is coming few weeks after some metal components on the bridge were vandalised by miscreants shortly after it’s inauguration at the twilight of the Muhammadu Buhari administration three months ago.

Speaking during a visit to ascertain the level vandalisation, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mahmuda Mamman, expressed fears that the bridge would become unmotorable if vandal continue to have their way, saying that the miscreants were after the metal components.

“It was an unfortunate situation that all of us woke up to the trending news of vandalization of some metal components on the bridge. This is a massive investment put up by the Federal Government in order to ease movement of goods and services within Nigeria. To me, free movement is a basic human right and all of us must take collective responsibility to safeguard it. We have interfaced with the contractor handling the project, Julius Berger and it is really unfortunate. The Federal Government has actually done what it is supposed to do. We have written to security agencies concerned, asking them to intensify surveillance activities along the road so that such things will not happen.

“At the same time, host communities have a responsibility to play because safeguarding national asserts is not a responsibility of one man; it is a collective responsibility. What the miscreants are actually after, are the metal components on the bridge; anything metal, the miscreants are after it and it will be vandalized and at the end of the day, if care is not taken, the entire bridge will become unmotorable.

“That is why it is good for us as stakeholders to make sure we safeguard this infrastructure in the interest of public good and the nation,” he said.

Mamman attributed the delay in competing the project to security issues. We have interfaced with the contractor and he said the major challenge why the project is not completed is because of security concerns. With the recent development, we are hoping that all things being equal, that is the commitment he gave us, in the next three weeks, everything about the Second Niger Bridge will be completed.

“The bridge is still under maintenance by the construction company that built it and before the handing over, l am sure that most of the things that were vandalized are going to be replaced,” he said.