From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, has announced the discontinuation of funding of professional bodies and councils with effect from 1st January, 2024.

The government explained that the decision was in line with the recommendation of the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS).

Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, in a letter to the professional bodies and councils, asked them to begin to make adjustments early so they can continue to run their organizations seamless after the government might have withdraw its financial support.

A letter signed by the Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, and

addressed to one of the Boards under the Federal Ministry of Health, read thus, “I wish to inform you that, the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), at its 13th meeting approved the discontinuation of budgetary allocation to Professional Bodies/Councils effective 1st January, 2024.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that, in compliance with PCS’s directive, this Office (Budget Office of the Federation) will no longer make budgetary provisions fo your institution, which means that you wil be regarded henceforth as a self-funded organization.

“For the avoidance of doubt, you will be required, effective 1st January, 2024, to be fully responsible for your personnel, overhead, and capital expenditures.”

Many of the Councils, expectedly, have begun to lament about the development and the effect of the decision, appealing to the government to have a rethink and consult wider on such decision before implementation.