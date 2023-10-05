From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has, once again, called on the Federal Government to secure the release of eight kidnapped National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Zamfara State.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator , Mr. Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement yesterday, said the management of the NYSC to shut operations until the captives are rescued.

He said: “It has been over a month since these young Nigerians were taken away from their families and friends, and subjected to unimaginable torture and trauma by their abductors.

“We are appalled and outraged by the conspiracy of silence and inaction by all relevant government officials, including the President, the IGP, the service chiefs, the Minister of Youth.

“These officials have failed in their constitutional duties to protect the lives and rights of Nigerian citizens, especially those who are serving their fatherland under the NYSC scheme. We call on the NYSC to shut down operations until these children are rescued.

“We are also alarmed by the allegations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been negotiating with the terrorists who are holding the NYSC members hostage, as reported by some media outlets.

“If these allegations are true, then it is a clear betrayal of trust and a violation of human dignity. Negotiating with terrorists is not only a sign of weakness, but also a dangerous precedence that will embolden more criminals to kidnap innocent Nigerians for ransom.

“We are calling on President Tinubu to come out and address the nation on this matter and to explain what he is doing to secure the release of the NYSC members.

“We are also calling on the National Assembly to summon the IGP, the service chiefs, and the Minister of Youth to account for their roles and responsibilities in this crisis.

“We demand full disclosure and transparency from these officials on why they have seemingly abandoned the corps members with hardened terrorists.

“We are urging the NYSC to suspend its operations until the corps members are rescued from the kidnappers.

“We believe that it is irresponsible and insensitive to continue sending young Nigerians to serve in insecure and volatile areas, where their lives are at risk.

“We also urge the NYSC to provide adequate support and compensation to the families and friends of the abducted corps members.

“We are standing in solidarity with the abducted corps members and praying for their safe return.

“We are calling on all Nigerians to join us in demanding justice and accountability from our leaders. We will not rest until our fellow Nigerians are freed from captivity and reunited with their loved ones.

“The abduction of NYSC members in Zamfara State is a national disgrace and a human rights disaster. We will not tolerate any further delay or negligence from our government.

“We will continue to speak out and fight for the protection and welfare of NYSC members across the country.”