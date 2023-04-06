From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diran Odeyemi, said the claim by the Department of State Security (DSS) that some people wanted to foist an interim government on the country has not appeared to be true.

Odeyemi who is the ex-Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP stated this on Thursday while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State.

He expressed concern that more than a week after the claim, the security organization has not made any arrests or exposed those behind the plot.

According to him, from all indications, politicians in the country wanted democracy to continue, hence why those presidential candidates that lost at the poll approached the tribunal for redress.

He added that “the issue of interim government coming from the DSS is like the Federal Government planning a coup against itself and they should not bring politicians into it.

“Irrespective of any political party politicians belong to, we still believe in democracy and not any interim arrangement. If the DSS have any contrary view to this, they should bring out the arrest they’ve made. Their claim appears suspicious.

“If almost after a week in which they made that statement, we have not heard of any arrest, or any concrete investigation thereafter, I will advise them not to turn themselves to a political party. Nigerians should watch out for the presidency.

“They might be the ones flying the kit. As it appears, politicians believe in democracy and do not believe in outside constitutional means of changing government which is the reason why all the presidential candidate approach the court and their supporters are dancing around the street in form of a protest.”