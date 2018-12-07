The Federal Government and petroleum marketers have agreed on the settlement of outstanding N800 billion subsidy claims and assured that operations at all depots and sales will continue until further notice. READ ALSO: How obsolete depots worsen fuel supply crisis This is contained in a statement by Mr Paul Abechi, Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the resolution came out of statement jointly signed by officials of the Federal Government and representatives of the petroleum marketers after their joint meeting in Abuja, Thursday. According to him, the petroleum marketers expressed satisfaction over the arrangement being made by the Federal Government to settle their claims and assured members of the public of availability of petroleum products especially during the yuletide.

He said the meeting held at the Ministry of Finance in Abuja, had in attendance senior government officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Debt Management Office (DMO), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Others present were officers from the Budget Office of the Federation, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Petroleum Products Pricing