From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, expressed optimism that labour leaders may change their minds before the start of a statewide, indefinite strike called by organised Labour.

Lalong, who met Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday in company with Minister of State Nkiruka Onyejeocha, based his optimism on the cordial and friendly atmosphere of the engagements between the government and the organised labour so far.

Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had threatened to lead a nationwide, indefinite industrial action, starting from Thursday in protest of the harsh economic conditions that have trailed the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

Lalong, who avoided categorical responses to inquiries about the current status of the negotiations and the scheduled strike, did not, however, confirm whether the labour action will continue as requested by the party.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on the state of negotiations with the Labour, after the meeting with Shettima, Lalong he didn’t think there was any problem.

“We’re moving very fine with them, with the Nigerian labour and posture of the President too is towards good welfare for the Labour in Nigeria, so we have no doubt.

“That’s why in many of the meetings we’ve had with them we are not ending up boxing ourselves, we were smiling, all of us, with hope that the best is going to come”, he said.

Asked about the strike, he said “which strike? We’re still… No, don’t worry about it. That’s why I said it’s a friendly engagement we’re having with them. We didn’t have any fear about some of the things they put and also the suggestions and about.”

On if the Federal Government had obtained any assurance from the organised Labour that the planned strike would be shelved, Lalong said, “I don’t want to say that, I’m not the NLC’s president.”

Onyejeocha, when pressed to comment, said: “We’re continuing to discuss with our brothers and sisters and that’s what it is”.

In another conversation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, expressed optimism that the organised labour would be reasonable in its actions as a strike in the current state would be in no one’s interest.