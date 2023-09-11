From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of measures to bridge the communication gap between electricity consumers and the electricity distribution companies (DisCos), the Federal Government has introduced a Power Outage Reporting app to help consumers report disruptions in their meters or transformers.

While launching the app, in Abuja, the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sanusi Garba said that NERC planned to use Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) as a pilot company and would roll out the system to other DisCos in few weeks.

In his remarks, the AEDC Managing Director, Christopher Ezeafulukwe, acknowledged the fact that the DisCos are the last in the electricity supply chain and in the relay race the DisCos are the closest to the customers and they take the hit.

According to him, the app is a product of collaboration and it’s going to be a win-win situation.

“On the part of the customers, it’s a win-win because it’s user-friendly. The platform has been created and it’s now left for us to use it properly.

For AEDC, it comes with a responsibility that the commission found us worthy to be the guinea pig” he said

The President, Electricity Consumer Protection, Mr Kunle Olubiyo, observed that NERC should monitor the complaint of consumers. They should not leave the monitoring with the DisCos alone because of their woeful performances.