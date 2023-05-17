From Uche Usim, Abuja

The dream of having a tertiary institution to grow manpower for the nation’s aviation sector got crystalized on Wednesday as the

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on behalf of the Federal Government, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nile University of Nigeria for the take-off of the African Aviation and Aerospace University in September this year.

At the signing ceremony, Sirika described the partnership as soothing, adding that the core mandate of the institution was to grow capacity in aerospace aviation and aeronautical science.

Siraka said the University will be run on dual mode (Hybrid) physical and virtual beginning with Bsc Aviation Business, Bsc Meteorology. He assured all that following the NUC approval, a Master of Science in Aviation Management will commence in the University.

Speaking further, he said the take-off and governing of the University will be through public and private sector arrangement and in the long run would become fully private.

He explained that the MoU will enable Nile University to provide the attention and research support for the take-off of the undergraduate programme for the first two years as provided by the NUC convention and practice. “It’s also expected that more research in academic collaboration is established between AAAU and Nile University for the mutual benefit of the two universities”

Signing the MoU on behalf of the Nile University of Nigeria, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dilli Dogo, said Nile university was happy of the take-off of AAAU in their campus, and are happy to be associated with the development.

“After due discussion and intensive negotiation and understanding we have come to the level where officially we can appendage our signature to a MoU that will be mutually beneficial to the two institutions”

“To us, we are privileged and indeed pleased to be part of this MoU and we look forward to actively participating in the delivery of this brand-new university that is to impact positively on Nigeria and the African continent,” he said.