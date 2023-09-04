From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, will be meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) today at his office.

The conference is reportedly intended to prevent the NLC from carrying out its planned two-day warning strike against the elimination of fuel subsidy and its consequent impact on the workforce.

The minister had earlier pleaded with the NLC to call off the strike so that the government would have more time to address the disputed issues rather than going on strike and aggravating the situation for the public.

A short WhatsApp message from the Spokesperson of the ministry read: “This is to confirm that the leadership of NLC and TUC will meet with the Honourable Ministers of Labour and Employment at 3.00 pm today.”