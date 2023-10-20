From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, is dead.

Bamalli, according to the Media and Publicity Officer, Zazzau Emirate Council, died at a private Hospital in Lagos.

The envoy who is the younger brother to the 19th Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamali, a former Nigerian envoy to the Kingdom of Thailand, was said to have passed away while on transit to Morocco.

He was amongst the Nigerian Heads of Missions recently recalled by the Federal Government.