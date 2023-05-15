From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government in partnership with the Canadian government on Monday, introduced a virtual health service initiative called, “NigComHealth” with the goal of increasing underprivileged Nigerians’ access to healthcare at affordable cost.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami while unveiling the initiative in Abuja, stated that the platform will support a more effective healthcare system that could be available to all Nigerians.

According to him, ”This will also improve the capacity of our healthcare professionals to deliver quality services, by leveraging technology to reach out to patients in the remote areas with less cost and physical stress.

“NigComHealth is a significant milestone in our efforts to improve the quality of life of all Nigerians.

“This platform will enable us to harness the benefits of technology and access a broader range of doctors and medical experts to deliver quality healthcare services,

thereby ensuring that every Nigerian can access the care they need, when they need it,” Pantami said.

Pantami who was represented by his Chief of staff, Prof. Sahalu Junaid further explained that that the platform would bridge the gap in healthcare access and promoting health equity across the country.

The Minister also said access to the services would not only reduce the burden of physical hospital visits, but also enhance the

overall quality of healthcare services for citizens.

He said the launch of NigComHealth aligns with the Federal Government’s vision to promote digital transformation and boost economic activities in Nigeria.

The Minister commended the private sector partners who had collaborated with the

government to make NigComHealth a reality.

“I also urge all Nigerians to embrace this service and take advantage of the opportunities it presents to achieve our goal of promoting health equity throughout the country.

“Let us work together to promote a healthier Nigeria through digital transformation,” Pantami said.

Similarly, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria James Christoff lauded the initiative, saying that NigComHealth would be a game changer in improving health outcomes especially in underserved and remote areas.

“The technology has been developed with the vision and strategic objective of having over 80 Federal and state owned government hospitals coexist on the platform.

“And the platform is also meant to provide digital health services to 1.7 million public sector workers and their families in Nigeria,” he said

He said the collaboration was an exciting example of the endless possibilities that derive from strong and growing bilateral relations, particularly in trade between Ghana and Nigeria.

On his part, the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT Limited, Tukur Lawal said the platform would be available even for those who do not have smartphones and that more details would be provided on how people can register and subscribe when it is eventually rolled out

” It will be present in all the 774 local governments in Nigeria and it’s going to cost less and reduce medical trip abroad for medical check up,”he said.