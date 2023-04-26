By Steve Agbota

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko has said that the Federal Government has not increase Authority’s tariff in the last 30 years.

Bello-Koko who disclosed this while speaking on Television program on Tuesday night on the Business Segment, disclosed that it was Towage Services that the NPA reviewed sometime around 2012 or 2014.

“The NPA has not increased its tariff since 1993. The rates that we have been using since 1993 is still the same rate that we are using today. The last time the NPA increased it’s tariff was in 1993. Yes, the cost of doing business at the ports may be high, but we have not increased our tariff in the last 30 years.

“It was in 2012 or 2014 that the NPA increased the cost of Towage. Every other tariff has remained as it is since 1993. The cost of doing business could be increasing, but it’s not attributable to the tariff and rates of the NPA.

“What we did in 2012 was to harmonise the tariffs and merge them because they were so many. Before then, if anybody is looking for our tariffs, they will find many tariffs broken into pieces. So what we did then was to merge them,” he explained.

On port construction, the NPA helmsman said the situation at Tin-Can Port is the worst even though every other ports needs some level of rehabilitation too.

“What we have been doing is palliative works, trying to manage the situation. However, it has now gotten to a stage where we feel palliative works are no longer tenable. So what we have done is an Authority-wide NEED assessment where we checked those infrastructures. After that, we took a decision that it is time we fully reconstruct those infrastructures.

“Tin-Can Port is the one that is in a worst state, very terrible. We believe it is time to reconstruct and rehabilitate Tin-Can Port. There are some Quays at other ports too that need rehabilitation. Some Quays in Apapa, Warri, Calabar, Onne and virtually all the ports need rehabilitation,” he said.

On amount required to fix the ports, he said NPA’s assessment showed that it will require about $800m to rehabilitate all the ports.

