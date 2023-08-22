From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Development, Shuaib Belgore, has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for developing a budgetary process that involves stakeholders in its efforts to develop the Niger Delta region.

Presenting a keynote address at the NDDC Partners for Sustainable Development (PSD) Forum – NDDC 2024 Budget of Reconstruction Conference in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, Belgore, said the Commission was evolving and adopting a budgetary process that is in tandem with the provisions of extant laws.

He said NDDC budgets over the years had been faced with challenges, which included belated submission, delayed approvals leading to poor implementation, adding that the outcome of the conference will help eliminate prevalent challenges.

The Permanent Secretary, represented by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry, Mr. Alfred Abah, said NDDC did well to assemble critical stakeholders to prepare the 2024 budget of the Commission, focused on a common quest for the development of the Niger Delta region.

The forum, themed: “Partners for Sustainable Development Forum-NDDC 2024 Budget Conference” presented a veritable atmosphere towards achieving effective budgeting system for the NDDC in line with the ‘’Renewed Hope’’ project of the Federal Government.

He commended the current management of the NDDC for reviving the PSD Forum, “which has not happened in a long while, and it is the first, since the ministry started supervising the commission.”

Belgore said the way forward was to embrace robust and innovative pathways anchored on transparency and stakeholder participation towards right-budgeting, thus maximizing the available resources to address the most critical needs of the people.

“As the supervising ministry, charged with the responsibility of coordinating the overall developmental efforts and activities in the Niger Delta region, we promise to always provide and avail the Commission all the necessary assistance needed to ensure passage of your annual budgets and consistent flow of statutory contributions from the Federal Government.”

NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, said the commission was building partnerships that would ultimately yield better results for the people of the Niger Delta region.

One result of the partnership, he said, was a partnership with the Rivers State Government on the Okrika-Borokiri bridge.

Ogbuku pointed out that the commission was also working on completing the Bonny Creek Road.