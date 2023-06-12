From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), and a consulting firm, MUNAMAJ Solutions Limited, have trained over 130 selected indigenes from the five South East states in entrepreneurial skills in fish farming, production and aqua-shop management.

The capacity training programme which lasted for 10 days, was held in the commercial city of Aba, Abia State.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), Mr Obisike Felix, said the training was part of the government’s effort at tackling unemployment and underemployment, especially among the youths.

Obisike described the training as imperative towards achieving youth empowerment and food security in the country.

Advising beneficiaries against the diversion of the fishery kits distributed to them, he rather urged them to engage in fishery, adding, “Fish farming is a lucrative trade, especially in this part of the country. You raise, harvest and supply fish to the market at a good price.”

He urged the trainees to utilize the opportunity given to them by the Federal Government as it would not only reduce poverty in the country but also reduce the rate of unemployment and underemployment among able-bodied youths and Special Needs persons.

“I want to really appreciate the efforts of the consulting/Training Firm, MUNAMAJ Solutions Limited especially the Center Managers for helping the Government in putting smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries,” Obisike said.

The Chairman of MUNAMAJ Solutions, Hon. Ufuoma Johngold, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for availing the beneficiaries the opportunity to learn new skills and vocations through the N-SKILL program.

He noted that the world has gone beyond seeking white-collar jobs, hence the need to acquire skills for self-sustenance became imperative.

Represented by the Center Manager, Mr Chukwuemeka Kalu Dike, Johngold appreciated the security agencies drafted to the venue for securing the environment during the training period.

He expressed gratitude to the Management of KENKO FARMS LIMITED for providing their facility for the training and commended instructors, including Amadi Obinna, Mr Umeh Mba, Mrs Patience Okonkwo, Mr Uche Ezema and others for imparting knowledge on the participants.

Some of the beneficiaries including Princess Ngozi Nwaguru, Kalu Chidera Destiny, Nwokoro Onyinyechi Victoria, Prince David Onuoha (MC Tallest) and Victor Ozoemena Agusiegbe commended the organizers of the training.

Thanking the Federal Government and the consultant, MUNAMAJ Solutions, the participants said their lives would not remain the same going forward.

Obisike later presented certificates and tools, which included Reinforced Trampoline, Water Tank, Water Hose, Weighing Scale, Plastic bath, Fingerlings, Fish Feed, Juveniles, Scooping nets, and other materials.

Those who benefited from the collaborative training and start-up tools empowerment programme of the Federal Government and MUNAMAJ Solutions included able-bodied and persons and those living with Special Needs.