From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has restated commitment on the implementation of Presidential Executive Order 5

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chief Uche Nnaji made this commitment in Abuja which was aimed at discussing the strategic implications, promise, and readiness for Implementation of Presidential Executive Order No. 5.

According to the Minister, the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 is a visionary and transformative policy designed to drive innovation, promote science and technology, as well as catalyze the country’s economic diversification.

Nnaji stated that it will boost technological advancement, promotion of domestic and foreign investments, reduce dependence on foreign goods and the strain on the Naira, facilitate massive job creation and industrial growth.

This Order he said aligned with and catalyzes the 8-point Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Anmed Tinubu.

On its implementation, he explained that Nigeria is rich in human and largely unexplored natural resources saying that the predominantly youthful population is not only the largest in Africa but also ranks among the largest globally.

He noted that geographically, the country stands at Africa’s heart but despite these assets, youth unemployment remains a massive challenge, “as we constantly export domestic jobs by importing many products we could competitively produce locally.”

He also noted that the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 addresses these challenges by providing support for Made-in-Nigeria Goods and Services (MNGS), the development of homegrown capability, and the capacity to maintain, redesign, reproduce, rededicate, and duplicate any infrastructure built in Nigeria for self-reliance and development.

The Minister further explained that the order also seeks to closely monitor and promote the capacity of Nigerian professionals and contractors in Science, Engineering, and Technological programs to compete with their counterparts globally.

He said, “The Strategic Implementation Task Office of the Executive Order (SITOPEo. 5) will operationalize these objectives with its Presidential Monitoring and Evaluation Council. The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) also maintains a database of Nigerian professionals for project execution.”

He informed that as part of the broader strategy, various policies and programs are in place at advanced stages of finalization: noting the following; “National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development: This strategy facilitates shifting from an oil and gasdependent economy to harnessing diverse raw materials and other resources for high-quality Made-in-Nigeria products for local consumption and export.

“National Leather and Leather Products Policy [NLLPP]: NLLPP aims to reposition Nigeria’s leather industry, shifting from raw material export to producing high-quality finisned leather products.

“National Policy on Welding and Related Fields: Our national policy on the welding agenda addresses the influx of foreign welding personnel and promotes the training and certification of Nigerian welders as per global standards. This programme will extend to other Artisans areas too as we move to standardize service delivery in the artisinal, technical and vocational spaces

“Methanol Fuel Technology Programme: The methanol economy revolution seeks to harness the vast potential of methanol as a clean and sustainable energy source and position the nation as a leader in Africa’s energy transition. It can potentially create over 40 million new employment opportunities in 2 years and complement other efforts in curbing the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the populace.

“Technology and Innovation Centres: Created to unify stakeholders in the Science, Technology, and Innovation ecosystem, these centers aim to transition Nigeria from a resource-based to a knowledge economy.

The STI Minister added: “Promotion of Locally Invented Digital Addressing Technology: This initiative addresses the critical need for efficient navigation and addressing systems for both governance and daily activities.

“The Nigeria National Innovation Commercialization Programme (Nicpy, This initiative fosters scientific research and technological innovatio, commercialization and mainstreaming the Made-in-Nigeria Goods gy, Services. NICP drives economic growth and development by SUPPortin the transformation of innovative ideas into viable products and SErVicas.

“Clean Technology Programme: Climate Change is a global challen requiring urgent action. This initiative will promote home grown StartUp. and MSMEs innovatively tackling this problem with Cutting edge, technologies, products and services, especially in the Energy Transition ang Renewables space.

Speaking on Manufacturing Nigeria, he also said that this initiative will raise Nigeria’s Manufacturing capacity by tackling the primary bottlenecks mitigating against manufacturing in Nigeria mainly: Dedicated Power; locally made Machines and Spares; and Technical Knowledge. Through this initiative we will seek to considerably increase Nigeria’s export earnings and GDp with emphasis on Green Manufacturing and Technology.”

“Nigeria’s problems through Innovation and Technology. Through this Ministry, the President will create a conducive environment to nurture the innovative spirit of our youth and entrepreneurs. We see it as a pivotal. Moment in our nation’s history that will propel Nigeria to new heights of innovation and technological advancement,” he added.

Furthermore he assured that its full implementation will bolster the economy, create jobs, reduce poverty, and usher in a brighter future for Nigeria.