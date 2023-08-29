By Christopher Oji

The Federal Government with the support of the International Organization for Migration, yesterday evacuated 298 Nigerian irregular migrants freed from detention centres across Libya.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA),a total of 298 stranded Nigerians direct from Libyan prisons were repatriated back to the country in two separate chartered flights within a week.

Southwest Coordinator NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Falinloye,” the flight came with 161 Returnees on the 21st August, 2023, while the flight 137 Returnees arrived on Monday.The Returnees whose women have spent varying periods in various detection camps in the trouble northern African country, complained of bitter experiences that they claimed they would never pray for their enemies to pass through. .

“The profile of the returnees indicates that 119 adult females mostly pregnant, three female children, and two female infant were among the returnees, while 170 adult males, three male children and one male infant completed the total of 298 brought back.

“The returnees were brought aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800, with registration number: 5A-DMG arrived the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, at about 17.38 hours Monday night”

Ambassador Kabiru Musa, Charge D’Affaires En Titre, in a statement, said that the exercise was to ensure that no Nigerian is abandoned abroad for migration offences.

According to Musa,“the Nigerian Mission in Libya with the support from the IOM, again secured the release of the irregular Nigerian Migrants, who were in detention centres in Libya and have facilitated their return home.

“This is the third exercise we are conducting within the past one month, and the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that none of its citizens is left stranded abroad.

“The 139 evacuees who arrived on Monday afternoon,departed Mitiga International Airport,Tripoli aboard chartered flight number :UZ 0189 .We did not only evacuate them, but also sensitized them on the dangers of irregular migration so that on return, they are to warn others against taking such dangerous routes,” Musa said.