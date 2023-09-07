From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and food Security in collaboration with Edo Agricultural Development Project ADP, yesterday, distributed maize seeds and agrochemicals to 39 maize farmers in Edo.

Dr Samuel Owoicho, the Edo State coordinator of the ministry, said maize seeds distributed for late season planting which commenced in August.

Owoicho noted that the Programme was being executed as an emergency empowerment of maize farmers and extension agents with inputs in South-South, South -West, and South-East for late season planting.

” We are going to carryout similar distribution across other agricultural value chains but right now, these are for 39 maize farmers that we have captured,” he said.

He urged the farmers to make good use of the inputs to create wealth for themselves.

Also speaking, the Project Manager, Edo ADP, Dr Edward Izevbigie noted that the farmers were selected from the three senatorial district of the state.

According to him, we have a data base of farmers across the state where we selected from. The farmers have already been trained on maize best practices.

Izevbigie, however, warned the farmers against selling the inputs adding that, the ministry had set up a monitoring teams to monitor the farmers activities in the state