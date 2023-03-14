The Federal Government has disabled batteries of solar panels installed at Junior Secondary School, Gui on Airport Road in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over health hazards.

The directive was given to the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON) by the Minister of Environment, Muhammad Abdullahi, following hazardous emission of substance from some of the solar batteries.

EHCON Deputy Registrar, Andy Ukah, representing the Registrar, Mohammed Yakubu, at the inspection of the solar batteries, yesterday, in Abuja, said the emission was capable of causing health hazards to the school and entire community.

Ukah, also national coordinator, National Institute of Environmental Health, described the incidence as a public health issue that deserved urgent attention.

“The minister directed the council to investigate solar panel batteries emitting substances capable of causing health hazards to the people and Gui community.

“The incidence occurred last Thursday whereby some solar batteries in the school were emitting smoke,’’ he said.

Drector, Junior Secondary Schools, FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Rahmatu Nusa, attributed the problem to swollen batteries resulted from continuous charging of the batteries without discharging energy.

According to her, the incidence occurred last Thursday and immediately the batteries were switched off.

EHCON Environmental Health Officer and Air Quality Monitoring Consultant, Fatima Mohammed, identified potential dangers of the emission as irritation to skin, eyes, nose and the throat.

She said chronic long term exposure could lead to diseases of the lung, confusion and brain damage.

According to her, in plants, it can lead to corroding of the chlorophyll, causing stunted growth of plants among others.

Kingsley Nwigwe, an engineer with W. Wireless Mechatronics, identified possible cause of swollen batteries as usage of bad ones.

Principal of the school, Adamu Danlami, said while on official duty, the staff alerted him that the panel suddenly stopped working and noticed emission of smoke from the battery.

Forty eight panels were installed in the school.