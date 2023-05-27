From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government has declared Monday May 29, 2023, work free for all workers in the country, to commemorate the inauguration of the nation’s 16th democratically-elected president.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in Abuja, at weekend, on behalf of the Federal Government.

Aregbesola felicitated with all Nigerians on the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the president and his vice being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.

He enjoined them to continue to support and promote democracy through adherence to the rule of law and uphold all democratic institutions.

”Democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing is by adhering to its tenets of rule of law, support for democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people”, the Minister said.

To this end, Aregbesola urged Nigerians also to continue to promote the ideals of peaceful coexistence and love for neighbours, noting that Nigerians can only practise democracy and enjoy its dividends in a peaceful environment.

The Minister commended all Nigerians for their strident efforts at achieving an unbroken civilian rule and successful change of governments since 1999. He urged them to support and cooperate with the coming administration, arguing that the unbounded energy of the people is the nation’s greatest strength and will take the nation to its greatest height when it is positively deployed in its service.

In a statement, the Minister charged Nigerians to shun any form of violence and other untoward acts, assuring them that with all hands on deck, the future is very bright when the nation will attain greatness in all facets of human development.

ENDS