…approves establishment of new varsities, CoEs

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has approved the conversion of four Colleges of Education (CoEs) to Federal Universities of Education.

The President also approved the establishment of two Federal Universities of Agriculture, two Federal Universities of Medical and Health Sciences, and five Federal Colleges of Education.

Obilor-Duru Augustina Okechi, Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, in a statement on behalf of Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, on Friday, noted that the President approved staggered establishment of the institutions.

She said the Colleges of Education that were converted to Federal Universities of Education are Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Ondo State; Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

Similarly, the newly established Federal Universities are Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta State; Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi, Adamawa State.

The new Colleges of Education are; Federal College of Education, Ilawe Ekiti; Federal College of Education, Ididep, Ibiono, Akwa Ibom State; Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State.

She explained that the establishment and conversion of the institutions was a further demonstration of President Tinubu’s education for the Renewed Hope Agenda and will help in improving access to tertiary education in the country.