From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government has reportedly begun moves to avert the looming nationwide industrial strike. According to multiple sources, government is determined to use every means possible including carrot and stick, to achieve the aim.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), at a joint emergency meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, resolved to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from October 3 following Federal Government’s failure to address the suffering and other socio-economic hardships occasioned by the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

On Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday 6, NLC had embarked on a two-day warning strike to force government to address the mass suffering of Nigerians, especially workers.

At a joint press briefing, yesterday, the unions which reunited after a momentary parting of ways, asked their state chapters to mobilise for protests across the country with effect from October 3.

It also directed all affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilising for street protests and rallies.

However, multiple highly placed sources told Daily Sun last night that the Federal Government was doing everything to ensure the strike does not hold.

“To say the announcement to embark on a strike rattled the government is to say the least. Although President Bola Tinubu is out of the country, he has given a marching order to those concerned to ensure the strike is averted. They are ready to adopt both orthodox and unorthodox measures to foil the strike.”

As part of the move, sources said President bola Tinubu may announce an additional palliative package during his Independence Day speech on October 1. “He is scheduled to present the workers’ relief package during the traditional presidential speech on Nigeria’s Independence day.”

This could not be confirmed, however, at press time.

Another aspect of the plot, according to one of the sources, is to approach a court to obtain an injunction against labour. Government lawyers are reportedly drafting the suit in preparation to storming the court.

“This antic that was elevated to a state policy under the administration of Buhari, when Senator Chris Ngige was minister of labour and employment, is still well awn alive under this regime. Nigerians should not be surprised if the government obtains a court order between now and October 3.”

However, Labour has dismissed concerns that its planned nationwide strike would be hampered by a court order.

“Whether we’ll obey a court order? Well, wait till then. We should reach the bridge before we cross it,” spokesperson for NLC, Mr. Benson Upah, replied to DailySun in a phone interview when asked what would happen if the Federal Government obtained a court order to stop the strike.

•Afenifere seeks more consultation

As anxiety mounts, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has appealed to the Federal Government and the labour leaders to engage more in consultation with a view to resolving the issues surrounding the fuel subsidy removal and the attendant difficulties Nigerians are facing.

The appeal was made in a communique issued at the end of the monthly meeting of Afenifere held at the residence of the Leader of the organisation, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, at Ijapo Estate, Akure, Ondo State.

Prominent Yoruba leaders from all parts of Yorubaland were in attendance. Delegates also came from all the states in the South Western part of Nigeria, including Yoruba speaking areas of Kogi and Kwara States.

After comprehensive deliberations on the issues, the meeting called on the government to redouble its efforts in finding a lasting solution to the intractable problem of exchange rate in order to bring succour to the teeming population of our people, in no distant future.

•Nigerian workers patient for too long –LP

But the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has backed the imminent nationwide strike.

According to the party, Nigerians have been patient and understanding long enough.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party said that it was in support of any legitimate means to be deployed by Nigerian workers to press for better welfare.

LP said it was shocking that the government, which claimed that it had removed subsidies on Petroleum products and now generates over a trillion naira monthly, is finding it difficult to address its workers’ demands.

“The party therefore fully supports the resolution of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to embark on an industrial action slated to commence as of Tuesday, October 3.

“We have followed with keen interest, in the last four months, various meetings between Organised Labour and various government bodies including the President of the Senate, the presidency, and the ministers of Labour as well as all the efforts made by the Labour leadership to get the government understand the magnitude of sufferings government policies have thrown Nigerian Workers and the entire populace into since the enthronement of this administration.

“Labour Party is not in any way surprised at the government’s apparent indifference, insensitivity, intransigence, and recalcitrant posture towards the genuine demands of the Labour bodies because their usurpation of power was not sanctioned by both the workers and generality of Nigerians. Nigerians went to the polls with clear conviction of the government they wanted but this was denied them through institutional conspiracy. Today, Nigerian workers are being punished for taking a stand during the February 25 Presidential Election.

“Labour Party is also aware of the sordid conditions which workers, the majority of them being our members, are subjected to, whereby many of them go to the office on a Monday and are forced by the prevailing economic challenges, to sleep in their offices all through to Friday before they return home.

“Daily, Nigerians are subjected to harsh economic realities where the inflation rate is nearing 30 percent, where a dollar is sold above N1000, and where par-capital income has depreciated. Many families are withdrawing their wards from schools over a hike in school fees, while criminal activities are surging daily.

“We think that the Nigerian workers have shown enough patience and understanding.

“We are also using this medium to inform all our members and supporters to stock their homes with their necessary needs ahead of a long-drawn mass action until victory is ascertained.” The statement read.

•OPSN urges FG, Labour to factor wellbeing of Nigerians and avert strike

The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), umbrella body of MAN and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), has again urged the Federal Government and labour to factor in the wellbeing of more than 200 million Nigerians and avert the planned strike

It said the two should work together in the interest of the nation’s economy which could be jeopardised by the strike.

Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of MAN, who reiterated OPSN’s earlier admonition to avert the looming disruption of socioeconomic activities, noted that current economic indicators in the country do not support a strike.

“The view of the OPSN is that of deep concern; if not that of anxiety. We have keenly watched the back and forth consultations between the government on the one hand and Labour on the other.

“It is evident that the series of consultations have not yielded positive results and the latter has resolved, in one way or the other, to go ahead with the strike.

“We are worried that adequate consideration is not given to the dire situation of the economy and the devastating and disruptive impact that a nationwide strike will have on the country at this time.

“Government and labour need to understand that our economy is being de-marketed and the livelihood of the average Nigerian is being diminished by these incessant bickering.

“One is beginning to wonder if the wellbeing of more than 200 million Nigerians is being factored into their negotiations,’’ Ajayi-Kadir said.

The MAN director-general urged government to reengage labour and find an amicable ground to avert the imminent disruption to business activities that would attend the protest and nationwide strike.

He appealed that adequate consideration be given to the grim state of the economy and the possible unintended consequences of social unrest that might result from the strike.

•Don’t meddle in our internal crises, NURTW warns NLC

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has urged the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to meddle in its internal crises.

Mr Kayode Agbeyangi, Acting General Secretary of the union made the call in his address at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Agbeyangi alleged that the recent outbreak of violence at the National Secretariat of the union was due to the interference of the NLC for selfish reasons.

According to him, like the proverbial sympathiser who cried more than the bereaved, NLC has gone overboard in expressing their interest in our internal affairs.

“The NLC took a one-sided decision that further threatened our effort to unite all interests and move the union forward.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that the umbrella body of workers that is expected to protect the welfare and rights of all workers has turned itself into a tool used for outbreak of violence and favoritism.

“Also the flagrant abuse of constitutional provisions of the union by attempting to impose the erstwhile President Alh. Tajudeen Baruwa of the union whose tenure expired on Aug. 28,”he said.

He however, called on the Joe Ajaero-led NLC to discard their bias and ethnic sentiments towards the former General Secretary who is their kinsman.

He also urged him to refrain from further blackmailing the union in their desperate bid to authenticate illegality.

“What is expected of the congress at this time is to support without rancor, the ongoing process of organising a statutory National Delegates’ Conference of the NURTW as stipulated by the union Constitution,”he said.

Agbeyangi also said the NLC and other relevant agencies have been duly intimated through official correspondences about the various resolutions taken at various organs of the union.

He said the union expects the NLC to respect the determination of the NURTW to ensure the emergence of a democratically elected National leadership for NURTW at the forthcoming Quadrennial Delegates Conference.

“We believe the congress will be honourable enough to support the peaceful process and to align with established legal framework and international standards governing industrial relations.

“That is what the congress claims to uphold, towards ensuring industrial harmony in the union and Nigeria at large.

“In the interest of peace, justice and fair play, the NLC should give a chance to the Board of Trustee of the union to resolve the union crises internally as enshrined in its constitution,”he said.

The acting general secretary therefore said that a strategic process has been put in place to achieve peace in the union.

He also said due to the inability of the past administration to convene a Zonal Delegates Conference, a National Caretaker Committee.

Agbeyangi said the Caretaker Committee would prepare ground to conduct a credible conference across the zones of the Union on Oct. 5.

He also noted that the inauguration of the National officers would be held on Oct.25.

He, however, commended the former President of the union, Alh. Najeem Yasin towards ensuring that the union crises were amicably resolved

In a swift reaction, Mr Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC said the congress will not join issues with just any group outside the legitimate fold of the NLC.

“We have alerted the whole world that our leadership in NURTW has been cloned.

“The cloned leadership is also threatening to attack the leadership of NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC). “I don’t want us to join issues with unknown quantity,”he said.