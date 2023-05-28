Projects to curb youth engaging in maritime crimes—Jamoh

By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Federal Government on Sunday commissioned the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) eastern zonal office and maritime training institute known as the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at the commissioning of the projects in Port Harcourt, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani, said the projects to be commissioned here today stand as a testament to the unending commitment of the Federal Government to building structures with long-lasting socio-economic rewards.

“Over the past few weeks, we have travelled across the nation to commission lofty projects by NIMASA, and I dare say that NIMASA has displayed to Nigerians and indeed the whole world that the Agency is a socially responsible organization, playing its part in poverty alleviation through the development of projects targeted at human capacity development.

“Today we will commission one such project: the Maritime Training Institute, University of Port Harcourt. This institute shall serve as a centre for the development of competencies in the maritime sector, thereby helping students develop the much-needed skills to compete with their foreign counterparts in line with best global practices,” he said.

According to him, the Maritime Training Institute will be equipped with state-of-the-art learning technologies to ensure that Maritime Students enjoy an all-encompassing learning experience.

On the newly acquired Port Harcourt zonal office, he said it was important to acquire the property as NIMASA since the creation of the Port Harcourt zonal office in 1987 following the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime Authority has been operating from a rented property.

However, he commended the Director General/CEO of NIMASA Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, the Board of the Agency, members of the executive management, top management and staff of NIMASA, and their contractors for the successful delivery of these projects, which will hopefully serve the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Port Harcourt zonal office plays a key role in the regulatory and administrative functions of NIMASA as the Port offices serve as the front line for the Agency in the monitoring of shipping activities, as well as in the discharge of the agency’s enforcement, flag and port state responsibilities, ISPS Code implementation and other safety and security endeavours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said the eastern zonal office is the second largest zonal office of the agency, saying the NIMASA has been operating in a rented apartment for over five decades in Port Harcourt, which is not habitable for staff.

“I wondered how the staff perform their duty diligently, form a team and all that but today, all has become history as the agency now has an office than enhance the staff performances and put them together as team to think how to move the industry forward from rented apartment to well established office that stand in place of time and meet international best practices.

“With this gesture, our staff in eastern zonal office will double their effort in terms of performance and ability to put NIMASA in the world map. In addition to this edifice, be prepared to receive two bulletproof enforcement boats to enable you to go out to perform your functions in terms of search and rescue, maritime cabotage and enforcement and others,” he added.

He said there will be no excuse for non-performance of eastern zone and they must double their efforts to improve revenue generation even though it is not key mandate of the agency.

On the building donated to UNIPORT, he said it gives him a great pleasure to celebrate the first phase of NIMASA’s infrastructural development in terms of educational development. He said the Centre will help to address the issues of youth involving in the vices that translate to maritime insecurity.

“Today in maritime industry, we are into disarray situation and we have gone far in terms of establishing good governance, which has to do with policy intervention and this is one of the areas that this particular Centre will intend to address. Policy that can make the maritime industry great, policy that can put the nation’s maritime industry into global sphere, policy that will make it difficult for our own youth engage in all sort of vices.

“We are now developing this kind of Centre to address the menace of these youths, as the Minister commission the building today, the edifice is expected to address the issue of maritime training, producing skilled and well informed workers that can lead the maritime industry into the global,” he said.

He said research will be part of curriculum that continue to advise government on the policies that can move the industry forward.