From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has commiserated with the Republic of Italy over the demise of its former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, in San Raffaele Hospital, Milan, Italy, at the age of 86.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, said Berlusconi was a source of great inspiration to many, both within and outside his country, particularly in the areas of sports and media development.

“Also, relations between Nigeria and Italy remained cordial and mutually beneficial during his time in power,” Omayuli said.

The Federal Government further extended its condolences to the family of Berlusconi and prayed for the repose of his soul.