…..Resources restricted most projects

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu has stated that the water sector is capital intensive so the Federal Government can not fund it alone.

Adamu made this known at the valedictory forum with journalists yesterday , he lamented that there are a lot of projects the administration would have executed but was restricted by resources.

Speaking on the water bill,the Minister said president Muhammadu Buhari was aggressive to pass the water resources bill because of the benefits that would have accrued to end users.

According to Adamu, Nigeria would have accessed and benefited from the Water and Sanitation Hygiene WASH funds to ease the burden of solely relying on the government budget.

He stressed with the lean resources of the government that end users of water may continue to lament on the provision of water because the government cannot wholly tackle the challenges in the water sector.

” As a government, we committed to our job to improve the lives of Nigerians, it’s on that basis that we are aggressive about the passage of the water bill.

“Without the WASH funds, the states may have to find alternative means to funding the water provision. ”

On her part, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Kenehukwu Offie, kenechukwu who is also exiting along with the minister after her 35 years of service, said leadership is not about title but about giving galvanizing resources for the benefits of citizenry.

Offie, thanked the minister of water resources and her colleagues for their cooperation during her period in service.

The Director of water quality, Elizabeth Ugoh and other Directors in the ministry took turns to appreciate Offie , the Retiring director of press for her contribution to the ministry and professionalism .