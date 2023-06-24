From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Federal Government has been called upon, to provide enabling environment, put in place necessary infrastructure to promote business and grow the economy as well as make education a priority for effective development of the nation.

This call was made yesterday by the Manager of NG Buzz Executive, Joy Onwuche during the Hemisphere Awards held in Abuja.

Onwuche stated that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration should always seek to promote peace, unity and concerns to the citizens of the country.

She said that the present administration should put in measures to promote and grow the Small and Medium Scale industries or Business, SMEs, to cushion the effects of subsidy removal and enable willing Nigerians fit into the business world.

Speaking on the purpose of the awards, she noted that the Hemisphere Awards was to give recognition to people in the rural or local areas, saying that it rewards companies mostly.

“The purpose of the Hemisphere Awards is to recognize people in the local areas since most awards are being given to people in the cities. Most people in the rural areas are not being recognized so we deemed it necessary to bring in people in the rural areas because we know that they are also doing well in their different business, that’s what initiated the award. It is a regional award to recognize people in the rural areas,” she said.

She said that the awards was a way to market the Awardees to the general public, to promote them and create more awareness of their existence also saying that the awards was not a personality award but a company award, to reward companies that were developing the country’s economy.

Also one of the Awardees, from Warri Delta State, Mr Asuke Robinson, CEO, Asuke Global World & Integrated Services, Nigeria stated that the present administration should encourage citizens by creating platforms where they can showcase business and skillfulness which can inturn promote the economy.

Asuke who commended the efforts of the organisers, also called on Government to promote the energy sector which he said was very vital to business and to achieve a successful Nigeria.

In the same vein, Operations Manager of Lagos-based Palmadex Global Services Limited, Dr Patrick Ode whose company won Outstanding Award in Exports, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the Hemisphere Awards for recognizing those who were contributing to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP of the country while calling on Government, to stabilize the economy, support SMEs by giving single digit interest on loans and creating enabling environment for business to survive.