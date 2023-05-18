From Aidoghie Paulinus and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, condemned Tuesday’s attack on the convoy of staff of the United States Consulate, at Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that investigations have been launched to fish out perpetrators of the incident which led to the death of two staff of the Consulate and two Nigerian policemen accompanying them. The statement issued by Francisca Omayuli, in Abuja, said the Federal Government received, with dismay, the sad news of the attack by yet to be identified gunmen.

“While investigation is ongoing to fish out the culprits and bring them to book, the Federal Government extends its sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased as well as to the United States Consulate and Mission in Nigeria, over the unfortunate incident. The federal government remains undaunted by this sad development and reiterates its commitment to the continued fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the country,” Omayuli said.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sadness over the killings, saying the affected people were on official duty in Ogbaru when the unfortunate incident occurred.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said: “I was very sad on hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them. In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), I extend the nation’s condolences over the very sad incident.”

Buhari said he has equally been briefed about the tragic killing of several people in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, and that of several villagers in Adaka village in Makurdi Local Government and in Ijaha community of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

The president said he was deeply pained to learn about these gruesome deaths and expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

“We share the grief of the American Embassy, the Nigeria Police Force and our communities in Plateau and Benue, and remain committed to fishing out the perpetrators of the attacks and bringing them to justice. May God give their families the strength to bear the unfortunate losses,” he prayed.