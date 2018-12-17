FG bans 39 Nigerians from travelling abroad Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Funds (SPIPRPP) said it has submitted names of 39 alleged treasury looters to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for the purpose of restricting their movement out of the country. Chairman of the panel, Chief Okoi Obono Obla, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja said the action was in accordance with the provisions of the Executive Order No 6 of 2018. Though, details of the list was not made public, the panel said it contained those currently under its investigation including the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma; former Senate President, David Mark; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Demeji Bankole and the Tunsa brothers (Tijani Tunsa and Ibrahim Tunsa) among others. Obla who spoke at a press briefing stated: “The Presidential Panel has requested the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), to place a travel ban on some persons who are alleged to have abused their offices and looted our commonwealth.” He further revealed that the panel in partnership with the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) was investigating some Nigerians allegedly implicated in the Paradise Panama Papers, adding that “findings will be made available to Nigerians in due course. “The panel is investigating the Tumsah brothers: Tijani Tumsah (Vice Chairman, Presidential Initiative on North East) and Ibrahim Tumsah (Director, Finance and Accounts, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing) for alleged abuse of office, corruption and possession of unaccounted suspicious wealth beyond their legitimate earnings. “The Panel has recovered an assortment of 86 brand-new luxury and sophisticated cars from the duo; 23 of those vehicles are bullet-proof without the requisite permits. “Also recovered from them are several choice properties, located in highbrow areas of Abuja and a quarry in Kuje, the Federal Capital Territory. The panel has since obtained an interim order of forfeiture from FCT High Court in Abuja in respect of these properties. “In a counter move, typical of corruption fighting back, the duo recently approached Court of Appeal that held that the panel does not have power to obtain interim forfeiture from the FCT High Court pursuant to the EFCC Act but from the Federal High Court pursuant to the recovery of public property (special provision) Act 2004 which has mischievously been misinterpreted and deliberately propagated by the appellants to mean that this panel has no power to prosecute any matter in any court. Some of these other pronouncements obviously reached ‘per incuriam’ have been challenged at the Supreme Court. The investigation of these two brothers continues. Still on recovery of properties, the panel said it had recovered 18 Innoson SUV vehicles from former commissioners of National Population Commission (NPC) who unilaterally appropriated to themselves their assigned official vehicles at the end of their tenures. (There is) another recovery of over N43 billion unserviceable loans for the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). “The SPIP, in collaboration with the FMBN, has recovered for the bank previously unserviceable loans in excess of 43 billion. This recovery is expected to boost the bank’s capacity and re-position it to better perform its statutory role of facilitating the provision of housing for all Nigerians.” “The panel received intelligence on sharp practices at NEXIM Bank, and proceeded to investigate. Findings revealed that rather than promote export and import activities, the previous management of NEXIM Bank, in connivance with persons of similar fraudulent disposition engaged insider illegalities and embezzlement to the tune of Thirty-three million, two hundred thousand Naira (N523,200,000) cash and land valued at N 1.5 billion recovered from Aso Bank to Nexim Bank. We have also secured a commitment from the culprits to pay back the balance. We will give you updates as the need arises.”