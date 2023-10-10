From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Federal Government has awarded a N43.375 billion contract for the rehabilitation of Langtang – Wase – Bashar road in Plateau south.

Our correspondent gathered that the road, which cut across most towns in Plateau South Senatorial zone was awarded to a Lagos based firm, Ms Metropolitan Construction Company Ltd

The contract also include alignment with the ongoing contract for the construction of standard 4.20 span bridge at Km 18+200 along Langtang – Wase road.

In an interview with our correspondent, Plateau state Commissioner for Works, Adams Lekshak, told our correspondent that most of federal roads in the state are on terrible state of disrepair.

He mentioned Jos – Akwanga – Lafia road, Jos – Bauchi and most federal roads in Plateau North and Plateau central senatorial zones.

Lekshak said that the state government is making arrangements to intervene in most of the roads, but the process involved in getting the nod of the federal ministry of works is very cumbersome.

He however appealed to the federal government to intervene and ensure that the roads are given facelift before the oncoming yuletide.

